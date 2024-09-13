Port Blair renamed to 'Shri Vijaya Puram' to honour Andaman & Nicobar Islands' role in freedom struggle

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that Port Blair will be renamed 'Sri Vijayapuram.' The decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of celebrating India's rich history of freedom and independence.

In a significant move reflecting the government's commitment to eliminating symbols of colonialism, Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday announced that Port Blair will be renamed 'Sri Vijayapuram.' The decision aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of celebrating India's rich history of freedom and independence.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Amit Shah explained that the new name, 'Sri Vijayapuram,' was chosen to honour the island's crucial role in India's struggle for freedom and its historical significance. The name symbolises the triumphs of the freedom struggle and recognizes the contributions of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands to India's independence movement.

“The name 'Sri Vijayapuram' reflects our struggle for freedom and the contribution of Andaman and Nicobar in it,” Shah stated. He emphasised that the renaming is a tribute to the island's unique place in India's history and its strategic importance throughout various epochs.

Amit Shah highlighted the historical legacy of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, noting its role as a naval base during the Chola Empire. The islands have played a pivotal role in India’s freedom struggle, particularly with its association with prominent freedom fighters.

Port Blair, the administrative capital of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, holds a special place in India's independence history. It was here that Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose first hoisted the Indian tricolor. Additionally, the Cellular Jail in Port Blair, where Veer Savarkar and other freedom fighters were imprisoned, stands as a monument to the sacrifices made for India's freedom.

“This island, which played the role of a naval base in the Chola Empire, is today ready to accelerate the country's security and development,” Shah concluded in his post.

Notably, in July, Rashtrapati Bhavan's iconic 'Durbar Hall' and 'Ashok Hall' were renamed 'Ganatantra Mandap' and 'Ashok Mandap', respectively.

