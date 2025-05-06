Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, on Tuesday expressed strong support for India’s fight against terrorism, saying the US would provide the necessary energy and resources to aid the effort. Johnson's remarks come as India tightens measures against Pakistan following the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists were killed.

“India has to stand against terrorism. We will do everything possible to support those efforts. Trump administration will help India with energy and resources to fight terrorism," Johnson asserted.

Stressing that relations with India are critical for the US, the Speaker affirmed, "We'll do everything we can in the US to support those efforts, and I think that's all part of this relationship as it develops. The Trump administration clearly understands the importance of that relationship and clearly understands the importance of the threat of terrorism".

US President Donald Trump had condemned the Pahalgam terror attack and said, "The United States stands strong with India against terrorism. Prime Minister Modi, and the people of India, have our full support and deepest sympathies."

UN members flag Pak's nuclear rhetoric, missile tests after J&K attack

Members of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) raised tough questions for Pakistan during a closed-door consultation held on Monday, sources said. The informal meeting, held at Pakistan’s request, focused on the deteriorating security environment in South Asia following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed several states to conduct nationwide mock drills on May 7 to assess preparedness for civil defence in case of hostile attacks, according to Government of India (GOI) sources.

India's diplomatic response

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, the government has announced a series of measures, including putting the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance, to send a strong message to Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the briefing to the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting held a day after the terror attack, the cross-border linkages of the terrorist attack were brought out. India also imposed an immediate ban on the direct or indirect import and transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, regardless of their import status, effectively halting bilateral trade flows, according to a notification by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.