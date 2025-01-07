No relief for KT Rama Rao as Telangana HC refuses to quash FIR in Formula E race case

Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by BRS working president and former municipal minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) who described the Formula Race FIR against him as politically motivated and sought its quashing.

BREAKING: No relief for KT Rama Rao as Telangana HC refuses to quash FIR in Formula E race case shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 11:44 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 11:57 AM IST

Telangana High Court on Tuesday dismissed the petition filed by BRS working president and former municipal minister K Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) who described the Formula Race FIR against him as politically motivated and sought its quashing. Justice K Lakshman of the Telangana high court refused to grant any such relief to him.

KTR is facing allegations of unlawfully transferring Rs 54 crore from the state exchequer to a UK based Formula Race company ignoring the norms related to foreign exchange remittances, secretariat business rules etc.

Ace Gen Next, floated by Greenco company which entered as a party in the tripartite agreement with the state and formula race company, had quit the agreement midway.

Also read: Bizarre! Thieves steal transformer, leaving UP village in cold and darkness for 20 days (WATCH)

KTR had made the state run HMDA take the place of the private sponsor and made it cough up Rs 54 crore just to bail out Greenco, the ACB cops said.

The judge said this is not the right time to grant any relief to KTR who has to appear before ACB and ED sleuths. The dismissal of the quash plea would also eclipse the HC interim protection from arrest granted to KTR earlier.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH) vkp

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH)

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance shk

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance

Nepal man tracks wife's 'lover' for 3 months, stabs him in Delhi; Returns to check if he's dead, gets arrested vkp

Nepal man tracks wife's 'lover' for 3 months, stabs him in Delhi; Returns to check if he's dead, gets arrested

Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara's majestic procession marks grand entry into Mahakumbh cantonment

Shri Taponidhi Anand Akhara's majestic procession marks grand entry into Mahakumbh cantonment

Bizarre! Thieves steal transformer, leaving UP village in cold and darkness for 20 days (WATCH) shk

Bizarre! Thieves steal transformer, leaving UP village in cold and darkness for 20 days (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH) vkp

Pushpa 2 stampede case: Allu Arjun visits injured 8-year-old boy at Hyderabad hospital (WATCH)

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance shk

HMPV in India: 2 more suspected cases detected in Nagpur, Centre asks states to increase surveillance

Union Budget 2025: Share your inputs directly with finance ministry through THIS govt website AJR

Union Budget 2025: Share your inputs directly with finance ministry through THIS govt website

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite available now at an unbeatable discount on Flipkart check details gcw

OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite 5G available now at an UNBEATABLE DISCOUNT on Flipkart | Check details

Nepal man tracks wife's 'lover' for 3 months, stabs him in Delhi; Returns to check if he's dead, gets arrested vkp

Nepal man tracks wife's 'lover' for 3 months, stabs him in Delhi; Returns to check if he's dead, gets arrested

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon