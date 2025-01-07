Bizarre! Thieves steal transformer, leaving UP village in cold and darkness for 20 days (WATCH)

Over 20 days have passed since the unusual theft of a 250kVA transformer supplying electricity to Soraha village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district.

Bizarre! Thieves steal transformer, leaving UP village in cold and darkness for 20 days (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 7, 2025, 11:37 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 7, 2025, 11:37 AM IST

Over 20 days have passed since the unusual theft of a 250kVA transformer supplying electricity to Soraha village in Uttar Pradesh's Budaun district. With no replacement in sight, more than 5,000 residents have been left grappling with harsh winter nights, their daily lives plunged into chaos.

The bizarre theft came to light on December 15, when villagers on their routine morning walks discovered the transformer missing. Stripped of valuable copper wires, oil, and metal components, the dismantled remains were unceremoniously dumped under straw in a nearby field.

Despite a complaint lodged at Ughaiti police station, the villagers continue to endure sleepless nights and disrupted routines as authorities drag their feet on providing a replacement transformer. The delay has sparked frustration among locals, particularly students preparing for the upcoming UP Board exams and farmers dependent on powered equipment for irrigation.

"The lack of electricity is affecting students' studies, especially with the UP Board exams scheduled for next month. Without power, inverters and mobile phones are useless, and submersible pumps for water are not operational," said village head Satpal Singh.

Repeated pleas to the electricity department and district officials for swift action have so far yielded little result. Executive Engineer Narendra Chaudhary claimed temporary measures had been implemented. "A supply connection has been arranged from a nearby village to alleviate the problem. Most transformer thefts occur during winter, so we've sought increased patrolling from the police. A report has been filed, and we hope the police will solve the case soon," he stated.

However, villagers contest these claims. "The electricity department is providing false information. The power supply has not been restored, and we have been living in darkness since the theft," said Pramod Gupta, a frustrated resident.

The theft has also raised suspicions of internal collusion. Ughaiti Station House Officer (SHO) Kamlesh Kumar Mishra remarked, "The electricity department reported the theft on December 14, and an FIR has been registered against unknown persons. We are investigating the case and have received some leads. Mobile activity and CCTV footage from the area are being analyzed. The nature of the theft, involving a live line, suggests possible insider involvement. We are confident the case will be resolved soon."

