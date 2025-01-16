LPG cylinders for Rs 500, 300 units of electricity free: Congress's guarantee for Delhi polls (WATCH)

The Congress on Thursday promised to provide 300 units of free electricity, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and free ration kits ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

First Published Jan 16, 2025, 1:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

The Congress on Thursday promised to provide 300 units of free electricity, LPG cylinders at Rs 500 and free ration kits if voted to power in Delhi Assembly elections. In a bid to reach out to the women voters, the Congress, last week, had also promised to provide Rs 2,500 to every woman under its 'Pyaari Didi Yojana,' if voted to power. On January 8, the party announced another scheme called 'Jeevan Raksha Yojana' where free health cover up to Rs 25 lakh was promised.

The announcement was made by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy who was addressing a press conference with AICC Delhi in-charge Qazi Nizamuddin and Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav.

Introducing the 'Mehngai Mukt' Yojana, Revanth Reddy said, "Congress will fulfil its five guarantees if it will be elected to power in Delhi. 

The party on Sunday also promised to give Rs 8,500 every month to educated unemployed youths in Delhi every month for one year.

Polling for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

