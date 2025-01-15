"Upar wala bachayega": Arvind Kejriwal over intel inputs on potential threat by pro-Khalistani elements| WATCH

On Wednesday, reports surfaced that there is a potential threat of an attack on Arvind Kejriwal, possibly by pro-Khalistani elements.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 15, 2025, 5:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 5:15 PM IST

Ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal exuded calmness in the face of alarming security threats flagged by intelligence agencies. On Wednesday, reports surfaced that there is a potential threat of an attack on Arvind Kejriwal, possibly by pro-Khalistani elements.

"God will save me," said Kejriwal confidently, speaking to reporters moments before filing his nomination papers. Echoing his trust in a higher power, he added in Hindi, "Upar wala bachayega," amidst the brewing tension.

The intelligence inputs have reportedly raised concerns about a possible threat to the AAP leader's safety during the high-stakes election season. In the wake of these developments, Kejriwal’s security arrangements have been thoroughly reviewed. 

According to reports, the intelligence agencies have shared specific inputs with the Delhi Police regarding the perceived threat. Currently, Arvind Kejriwal is under Z-category security, which provides the highest level of protection to prominent figures. However, there has been no official statement from either AAP or the central government so far on the matter.

