'No cause of concern, undergoing age-related medical checkups': Ratan Tata refutes hospitalisation rumors

Industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, on Monday afternoon, dispelled media reports about him about being admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to a serious medical condition and termed them as "rumours".

Industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, Ratan Tata, on Monday afternoon, dispelled media reports about him about being admitted to a Mumbai hospital due to a serious medical condition and termed them as "rumours".

The 86-year-old industrialist to took social media platforms Instagram and X (formerly Twitter), and said that he is "undergoing medical check-ups due to age and related medical conditions, and there is no cause for concern.

"I am aware of recent rumors circulating regarding my health and want to assure everyone that these claims are unfounded. I am currently undergoing medical check-ups due to my age and related medical conditions. There is no cause for concern. I remain in good spirits and request that the public and media respect refrain from spreading misinformation," he wrote on X with a caption, "Thank you for thinking of me".

Reports earlier claimed that Ratan Tata was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital around 12.30-1.00 am in critical condition. However, the veteran industrialist reassured his followers about his health claiming it was routine medical checkup related to his age.

An industrialist, humanist, philanthropist, and national icon, Ratan Tata is the great-grandson of Jamsetji Tata, who founded a small business that is now one of the world's largest corporations, with interests across the automotive, aerospace and defence, information technology, steel, real estate, financial services and investments, and aviation, e-commerce, and tourism sectors.

Ratan Tata was twice the Chairperson of the Tata Group conglomerate, from 1991 to 2012 and from 2016 to 2017.

Latest Videos