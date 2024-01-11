Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    6.1 magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan, tremors felt in parts of north India and Pakistan

    According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre for the quake, which struck at 2.50 pm IST, was 241 kilometres north northeast of Kabul. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties or damage to property so far.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 11, 2024, 3:07 PM IST

    Tremors were felt in several parts of north India and Pakistan on Thursday after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake with epicentre in Hindu Kush region jolted Afghanistan. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the epicentre for the quake, which struck at 2.50 pm IST, was 241 kilometres north northeast of Kabul. Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties or damage to property so far.

    According to media reports, the tremors triggered panic among people in north India, with many in Delhi and the National Capital Region reporting shaking of furniture.

    Tremors were also felt in parts of Islamabad, Lahore, and surrounding regions, as well as parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Cities such as Sargodha, Khushab, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar, and Nowshera in Punjab also experienced the tremors. Additionally, the earthquake was felt in Muzaffarabad in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to Geo News.

    Chief meteorologist at Pakistan Meteorological Department, Sardar Sarfaraz, stated that aftershocks could definitely be expected as was common after major earthquakes. “The same had also happened in Japan, which was struck by a powerful earthquake on January 1,” he added.

    Pakistan, located in a seismically active region, regularly encounters earthquakes and tremors of different magnitudes. The most devastating quake occurred in October 2005, claiming over 74,000 lives and causing widespread destruction.

    In October 2023, Afghanistan experienced two significant earthquakes, resulting in the tragic loss of over 2,000 lives and leaving more than 9,000 people injured.

    Last Updated Jan 11, 2024, 4:13 PM IST
