BREAKING: Bomb threats target schools in south and north west Delhi, evacuations underway

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, prompting immediate action from authorities. The Indian Public School in South Delhi and a school in Saraswati Vihar, North West Delhi, were among those targeted.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 11:06 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 11:06 AM IST

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats on Tuesday morning, prompting immediate action from authorities. The Indian Public School in South Delhi and a school in Saraswati Vihar, North West Delhi, were among those targeted. Following the threats, local police, the fire brigade, and bomb squads were dispatched to the affected schools to ensure the safety of students and staff. The schools were promptly evacuated as a precautionary measure while authorities launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

The Delhi Police confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the source of the threats and assess the credibility of the claims. Emergency services have been working tirelessly to secure the areas and ensure that no harm comes to those present. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm as they continue their efforts to resolve the situation, with additional security measures being implemented across the city in the wake of the threats.

Further details awaited.

