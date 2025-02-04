BJP MP moves privilege motion against Rahul Gandhi for 'distorting historical facts' in Parliament speech

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has requested the Lok Sabha speaker to initiate a breach of privilege motion against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi after he claimed on the floor of the parliament that Chinese troops were present on Indian soil.

Dubey, in a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, said that Gandhi "not only shamelessly distorted the historical and substantive facts in his speech but also made an attempt to ridicule our country and lowering the prestige of our Republic".

Speaking during the Motion of Thanks on the President’s speech on Monday, Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that China has established itself as the dominant global manufacturing leader, leaving India nearly a decade behind in key industrial sectors.

Pivoting to the India-China border issue, Gandhi claimed that Beijing was now "sitting on over 4,000 sq km" of Indian territory, contradicting the government's stance that no land had been lost. He alleged that even the Army had contradicted the Prime Minister's claims, stating that Chinese troops had encroached on Indian land.

The Congress leader sparked a massive row in the Lok Sabha after he claimed that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the US in December 2024 to seek an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Donald Trump's January 20 inauguration.

"In this connection, I wish to remind you that during his speech, your good self was also candid in reminding him that whatever he is speaking on the floor of the House has to be authenticated by him. However, to the best of my knowledge, this 'erudite' person has neither authenticated his gibberish canards nor apologised for using the pious forum of Parliament to defame our country and the elected government," Dubey said.

Demanding action against Rahul Gandhi, Nishikant Dubey said that the Congress leader attempted to "destabilise the country and the economy by spreading hatred among the citizens of the country".

