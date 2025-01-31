Big setback for AAP as 7 MLAs, denied tickets, quit party ahead of Delhi assembly election

In a big setback for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, seven AAP MLAs quit party reportedly after being denied tickets.

BREAKING: Big setback for AAP as 4 MLAs, denied tickets, quit party ahead of Delhi assembly election shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 31, 2025, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 31, 2025, 6:18 PM IST

In a big setback for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its chief Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of the Delhi assembly elections, seven AAP MLAs quit party reportedly after being denied tickets on Friday. None of them were given the opportunity to contest the upcoming elections as the party fielded new candidates from all seven seats.

Palam MLA Bhawna Gaur, in a letter addressed to Arvind Kejriwal, said that she was quitting because she lost faith in him and the party. Kasturba Nagar legislator Madan Lal echoed her.

"I hereby resign from the primary membership of Aam Aadmi Party as I have lost faith in you and the party. Please accept the same," Bhawna Gaur and Madan Lal wrote in two separate letters.

Trilokpuri MLA Rohit Mehraulia, Janakpuri MLA Rajesh Rishi, Kasturba Nagar MLA Madan Lal, and Mehrauli MLA Naresh Yadav also quit the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party.

Pawan Sharma from Adarsh Nagar and BS Joon from Bijwasan were the other two AAP legislators to quit the party.

All these MLAs are those who the AAP has not given a party ticket to contest the 2025 Assembly polls.

According to the AAP candidate list for Delhi polls, the party has fielded Mukesh Goel from Adarsh Nagar, Pravin Kumar from Janakpuri, Surendra Bhardwaj from Bijiwasan, Joginder Solanki from Palam, Ramesh Pehlwan from Kasturba Nagar, Naresh Yadav from Mehrauli, and Anjana Parcha from Trilokpuri.

Polling for the high-stakes 70-assembly constituency in Delhi will be held on February 5. Counting of votes in scheduled on February 8.

