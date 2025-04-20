Kochi Police have confirmed that actor Shine Tom Chacko will not be required to appear before investigators on Monday (April 21) in connection with the ongoing drug case. The investigation team has decided to wait until a thorough analysis of the statements collected so far is completed before summoning him for questioning.

A crucial meeting of the investigation team, led by the City Police Commissioner, is scheduled to take place soon. A decision regarding Shine’s questioning will be taken during this meeting.

Legal strategy and FIR dismissal possibility

Shine Tom Chacko has received legal advice suggesting that he can approach the court to seek the dismissal of the FIR, provided that the scientific analysis of his body fluids shows no traces of drug use. His legal team believes that the charges filed by the police are weak, especially in the absence of any drug seizure. They are confident that the case could collapse in court if concrete evidence is not presented.

However, his lawyers have also advised against rushing to court at this stage. The results of the scientific tests on his hair and body fluids are expected within a timeframe of one week to one month. If these results return negative, Shine and his legal team are prepared to move to quash the FIR.

Financial transactions Under scrutiny

Investigators have uncovered financial transactions in which Shine allegedly transferred amounts ranging from Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 to specific individuals. While Shine claims these were personal loans, the police suspect the transactions may be linked to drug dealings. Even if the scientific tests indicate drug use, the police are attempting to gather additional evidence to corroborate their suspicions and strengthen the case.

Rehabilitation offer

The police had earlier offered Shine the option of undergoing treatment at a drug rehabilitation center, but he has not yet shown willingness to accept the offer. Authorities intend to raise this proposal again during the next round of questioning.

In his statements to the police, Shine expressed frustration, alleging that while drug use is rampant in the film industry, only he and one other actor are being singled out and held accountable.