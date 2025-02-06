BREAKING: Air Force fighter plane crashes in Madhya Pradesh, pilots safe

An Indian Air Force fighter plane crashed near a village in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Thursday. The pilots are safe.

An Indian Air Force’s fighter aircraft Mirage-2000, which was on routine training sortie, crashed on Thursday near Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. As per the initial report, the fighter, which took off from Gwalior, developed technical snag. Both the pilots have ejected safely.

A court of inquiry has been set up to ascertain the reason of crash.

