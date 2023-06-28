Tripura: 7 dead, 18 injured as Rath catches fire after coming in contact with high-tension wire

Seven people died and 18 others were injured as a Rath caught fire after it came in contact with a high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti district.

In a tragic incident, seven people were killed and 18 others injured after a Rath caught fire following a collision with a high-tension electric wire in Tripura's Unakoti district on Wednesday. According to police officials, the incident happened around 4.30 pm in Kumarghat area during the 'Ulta Rath Yatra' festival of Lord Jagannath.

During this festival, the sibling deities -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhdara and Lord Jagannath -- return to their abode, a week after Rath Yatra.

Police officials added thousands of people were pulling the Rath, made of iron, when it came in contact with a 133 kv overhead cable.

Chief Minister Manik Saha condoled the deaths in the tragic incident. "In a tragic accident at Kumarghat, several pilgrims lost their lives and several others were injured due to electrocution while pulling the 'Ulta Rath'. I am deeply saddened by this incident. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Also, I wish the injured persons a speedy recovery. The state government stands by them in this difficult time," he tweeted.

The Tripura CM further wrote that he is currently on his way to Kumarghat to inspect the place of the incident. "Going to Kumarghat from Agartala by train to inspect the place of occurrence where several people have lost their lives in a tragic incident today," he tweeted.

Assistant Inspector General (Law & Order) Jyotishman Das Chowdhury told PTI that six people died on the spot and 15 others received burn injuries. The injured were undergoing treatment at a nearby hospital, he added.

Their conditions were stated to be critical, according to the officials.