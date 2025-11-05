Rahul Gandhi presented slides showing alleged discrepancies in voter rolls: A Brazilian model’s photograph reportedly appeared in the electoral rolls under different names like Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati, allegedly to cast votes 22 times.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday dropped his much-awaited "H bomb", alleging massive vote fraud in the Haryana Assembly polls last year. Gandhi alleged that 25 lakh votes were stolen in Haryana, which has a total of 2 crore voters. "This means one in eight voters in Haryana are fake, 12.5 per cent," he said, claiming large-scale voter fraud and pointing to unexplained differences between postal and booth votes.

Just a day before the first phase of Bihar polls, he said his team has clear proof that around 25 lakh voters in the state are either duplicate, nonexistent, or manipulated.

While addressing a press conference 'H files', Rahul Gandhi said, "...We have crystal clear proof that 25 lakh voters (in Haryana) are fake, that they either don't exist or they are duplicate or are designed in a way for anybody to vote...1 in 8 voters in Haryana are fake, that's 12.5%..."

"We have the word 'H' Files and this is about how an entire state has been stolen...We suspected that this was not happening in individual constituencies, but rather at the state and national levels. We received numerous complaints in Haryana from our candidates, stating that something was not working correctly. Their predictions all went upside down. We had experienced this in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra but we decided to zoom into Haryana and go into details about what had happened there," he said.

The Congress leader presented slides showing alleged discrepancies in voter rolls: A Brazilian model’s photograph reportedly appeared multiple times in the electoral rolls under different names like Seema, Sweety, and Saraswati, allegedly to cast ballots 22 times.

Gandhi claimed that a woman appeared to have voted 22 times across different booths using multiple names.

He said the image linked to her was a stock photograph of a Brazilian model named Matheus Ferrero and that similar cases could involve up to 25 lakh records in the state.

"...Congress lost the election by 22,000 votes...Who is this lady?... She votes 22 times in Haryana, in 10 different booths in Haryana. She has multiple names...That means this is a centralised operation...The lady is a Brazilian model. That's a stock photograph and she is one of 25 lakh such records in Haryana," he said.

The photograph can be downloaded for free from a website that deals in stock photos. The Congress leader said this Brazilian woman's photo appears 22 times in the voter list under different names, "Sweety, Seema, Saraswati".

Citing another case of duplication, he pointed to the 100 voter IDs with the same woman's photograph in a single Assembly segment. "This lady gets to vote 100 times in Haryana if she feels like. This is to create space so that anybody can vote, so that BJP people can move, come from other states and vote," Gandhi said. The Congress leader showed another woman's photograph that appears 223 times in the voter list of two polling booths. "This is the reason the Election Commission destroys CCTV footage of booths," he alleged.

"The Election Commission can remove duplicates in a second. Why don't they do it? Reason: they are helping the BJP," he said, showing several instances of voter IDs with the same pictures but different names in the state's voter list. Gandhi also claimed that 3.5 lakh entries were deleted from Haryana's voter list in the run-up to the polls.