Opposition Leader Botsa Satyanarayana accuses AP CM Chandrababu Naidu of corruption in Tirumala's ghee procurement, alleging prices were doubled to benefit Naidu's linked firms. He says the laddu adulteration claims were false propaganda.

Allegations of Corruption in Ghee Procurement Addressing the media, he said Chandrababu's earlier allegations that animal and pig fat were found in laddu ghee were made purely for political gain and have been proven false by the Supreme Court-monitored CBI-SIT report. He accused the Chief Minister of not sparing even temple offerings in pursuit of financial gain and said, "God would not forgive a conspiracy done to benefit private interests."According to the release, Botsa alleged that the ghee that was earlier procured at about Rs 320 per kg is now being supplied at around Rs 700 per kg through Indapur Dairy, which he said has links with Chandrababu's "own heritage company, resulting in a doubling of price and looting of public money."He demanded an open discussion on the corruption behind the jump from Rs 320 to Rs 700 and questioned why the government was avoiding debate if it had nothing to hide. He said the entire laddu controversy and adulteration narrative were baseless accusations created by Chandrababu and that the SIT findings have now exposed these as lies, as stated in the release. 'Hollow' Budget and Avoidance of Debate He further criticised the state budget as hollow and diversionary, saying it contains no real benefits for farmers, students, youth, the unemployed, or any section of society, and does not reflect implementation of the promised "Super Six" guarantees.According to him, the government is avoiding both a discussion on ghee procurement and on people's issues because the truth would come out. He said the opposition is ready for discussion and will present facts, including evidence already shown on links between Heritage and Indapur, but the government prefers issuing indirect explanations instead of facing debate. Demand for Transparency on Pricing Botsa also questioned the justification that milk prices caused the rise in ghee prices, asking what milk prices were when ghee was bought at Rs. 320 and what they are now at Rs. 700, and whether the government is willing to debate this transparently.He accused the Chief Minister and coalition leaders of arbitrarily increasing rates to favour their own linked firms while assuming the public is unaware. He called on the BJP to break its silence and clarify whether it supports such actions. He said leaders entrusted with protecting public wealth have no moral right to remain in power if they misuse it in this way.He concluded that the Tirumala laddu issue was brought up mainly to divert attention from a weak budget and unfulfilled promises, and that in doing so, Chandrababu alone disrespected the sanctity of the laddu. He demanded that the government at least now come forward for a full discussion on both the budget and ghee procurement. He said leaders entrusted with protecting public wealth have no moral right to remain in power if they misuse it in this way.He concluded that the Tirumala laddu issue was brought up mainly to divert attention from a weak budget and unfulfilled promises, and that in doing so, Chandrababu alone disrespected the sanctity of the laddu. He demanded that the government at least now come forward for a full discussion on both the budget and ghee procurement.