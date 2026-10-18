An employee shared a Reddit post about a strict workplace ban on drinking coffee, sparking online discussions about micromanagement. The boss prohibits all coffee consumption during work hours, claiming it hinders productivity, and exhibits other controlling behaviors like altering the office clock.

Imagine being told you cannot drink coffee at work, even when the office coffee machine is just a 20-second walk away. For one employee, this unusual workplace rule has become a source of frustration, with their boss reportedly suggesting they start work an hour later instead. The employee's account, shared on Reddit, has triggered a discussion about workplace rules, micromanagement and difficult bosses.

The employee explained that coffee was prohibited during working hours, whether brought from home in a thermos, purchased in a can or obtained from the office machine. The manager reportedly believed drinking coffee could interfere with work.

Sharing their experience, the employee wrote, "We are not allowed to have coffee during work. I've never experienced this at a job, some have even sent me to the machine because I can't function without."

Check the viral post here:

The worker said they wanted to remain in the job because it offered an opportunity to learn specialised skills and advance their career. However, they were increasingly troubled by the manager's behaviour and said colleagues appeared too intimidated to challenge the rules.

The coffee restriction was not the only concern. The employee also alleged that the boss repeatedly set the workplace clock three minutes ahead. Colleagues would correct it, only for the manager to change it again. Despite these frustrations, the employee said they intended to comply with the rules until signing their contract after the first month.

Internet reacts to the unusual office rule

The post attracted comments from users who questioned the manager's approach and advised the employee to consider other opportunities.

One commenter wrote, "People don't quit bad jobs, they quit bad bosses. Keep looking, you'll find something better."

Another questioned the logic of banning coffee, saying, "Probably most of labor runs on coffee. If I had a boss that told me I couldn't have coffee or stop for a coffee break, I'd lose it."

Others encouraged the employee to establish boundaries and document the manager's behaviour. The discussion has once again highlighted how seemingly small workplace restrictions can become a bigger concern when employees feel unable to question their supervisors.