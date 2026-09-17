Basavaraj Bommai hit back at Rahul Gandhi, saying he has 'no moral right' to speak on PM Modi. He praised India's 7.8% economic growth, criticized the Congress over the Emergency, and demanded a CBI probe into alleged scams in Karnataka.

Bommai Hits Back at Rahul Gandhi, Touts Economic Growth

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday hit back at senior Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, saying that he has "no moral right" to speak about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accused him of linking US President Donald Trump's actions to India's situation. Speaking to the media in Gadag, Bommai said opposition leaders were attempting to undermine India's economic progress under the Modi government. He said India was currently recording a 7.8 per cent growth rate, which he described as remarkable progress.

"Trump does whatever he wants, but Rahul is trying to link it to our country's situation. When they said India's economy was zero, they rejoiced, but today India is achieving a 7.8% growth rate, an incredible progress that neither America nor Russia possesses," Bommai said.

Attacks Congress Over 1975 Emergency

He also attacked the Congress over the Emergency imposed in 1975 during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "During Indira Gandhi's tenure in 1975, having lost her majority, a minority government was run with the support of the Communist Party. At that time, there was no leftist, rightist, or people-centric policy in the country; instead, an Emergency was imposed. This is the lesson taught by Indira Gandhi's grandmother," Bommai said.

Praises PM Modi's Vision for Economy

Praising Prime Minister Modi's leadership, Bommai said India was progressing towards becoming the world's third-largest economy despite global challenges. "In our country, which upholds democracy, India is the only nation moving forward to the third position economically even during times of crisis. This is the result of Narendra Modi's vision, programs, and implementation power," he said.

Alleges Scams, Poor Governance in Karnataka

Bommai also raised concerns over alleged irregularities in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) and transfers of police officers in the state. He said the KPSC scam was being exposed gradually and alleged that people were facing difficulties in obtaining KYC, e-khata, A-to-B khata and ration cards.

Bommai also criticised the functioning of the police department, alleging that police officers, including DSPs, were acting against the interests of the people. He said the police should maintain a pro-people and friendly approach.

He demanded a CBI investigation into the alleged scams and warned that protests would be intensified if the state government failed to take appropriate action.

(ANI)