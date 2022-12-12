Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bombay HC grants bail to former Maharashtra HM Anil Deshmukh in corruption case filed by CBI

    After hearing both sides of the arguments, a single bench of Justice M S Karnik granted Deshmukh's bail plea. He is currently in judicial custody at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai. After a special CBI court rejected his bail last month, Deskhmukh approached the high court.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 12, 2022, 12:48 PM IST

    The Bombay High Cout granted bail to former Maharashtra home minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Anil Deshmukh (74) in a corruption case probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday. 

    However, the NCP leader will not be released as the high court has abeyance the order for ten days after the CBI requested time to contest it in the Supreme Court.

    After hearing both sides of the arguments, a single bench of Justice M S Karnik granted Deshmukh's bail plea. He is currently in judicial custody at the Arthur Road prison in Mumbai.

    After a special CBI court rejected his bail last month, Deskhmukh approached the high court. He sought bail both on medical grounds and on merits.  

    The NCP leader has been imprisoned since November of last year after being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. The CBI arrested him in April of this year in a corruption case. Last month, he was granted bail by the high court in the ED case. 

    The special CBI court, however, rejected Deshmukh's bail request in the corruption case, citing prima facie evidence against him.

    In March 2021, IPS officer Param Bir Singh claimed that Deshmukh, the then-home minister, had set a target for police officials to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from Mumbai restaurants and bars.

    In April 2021, the high court ordered the CBI to conduct a preliminary investigation into Deshmukh. Subsequently, the CBI filed an FIR against Deshmukh and his associates for alleged corruption and abuse of official power.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2022, 12:54 PM IST
