Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bomb blast investigation delays opening of Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe for few more days

    The anticipated March 8 reopening of Rameswaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Kundalahalli area has been delayed due to investigations into a bomb blast on March 1. Despite initial plans and social media support, authorities have declined permission, citing the ongoing case. The cafe's management acknowledges the delay, awaiting a resolution before announcing a new reopening date.

    Bomb blast investigation delays opening of Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe for few more days vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 5:15 PM IST

    The anticipated reopening of Rameswaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Kundalahalli area has been postponed due to ongoing investigations following a bomb blast that rocked the cafe on March 1. Despite initial plans to resume operations on March 8, the cafe remains shuttered as authorities continue their search for the perpetrator behind the explosion.

    In the aftermath of the bomb blast at Rameswaram Cafe near Brookefield in Bengaluru, the cafe's management had set their sights on reopening on March 8, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Shivaratri. However, the investigation into the incident, which shook the locality on March 1, has cast a shadow over these plans.

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    The Police Department, responsible for overseeing the investigation, has declined to grant permission for the cafe's reopening, citing the unresolved nature of the case. Despite the cafe's owner expressing determination to resume business and garnering support from thousands on social media, the authorities remain firm in their decision.

    "We will not be re-opening the cafe for a few more days," shared the Rameswaram Cafe Social Media team in a post, acknowledging the delay. They also confirmed the deletion of a previous announcement regarding the reopening date, emphasizing the need to wait until investigations conclude.

    Last Updated Mar 4, 2024, 5:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vacate Delhi party office by June 15, apply for alternate land': Supreme Court to Aam Aadmi Party gcw

    'Vacate Delhi party office by June 15, apply for alternate land': Supreme Court to Aam Aadmi Party

    Why are BJP leaders tagging 'Modi Ka Parivar' on their social media profiles?

    Why are BJP leaders tagging 'Modi Ka Parivar' on their social media profiles?

    Kerala university barred from naming its arts festival 'Intifada' anr

    Kerala University barred from naming its arts festival 'Intifada'

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat quits Barabanki race following obscene video AJR

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat quits Barabanki race following obscene video

    Rajnath Singh unveils ADITI to promote defence tech innovations

    Rajnath Singh unveils ADITI to promote defence tech innovations

    Recent Stories

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya groove to dhol beats at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya groove to dhol beats at Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Nothing Phone 2a update: CEO Carl Pei REVEALS price range ahead of March 5 launch gcw

    Nothing Phone 2a update: CEO Carl Pei REVEALS price range ahead of March 5 launch

    Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister for second time (WATCH) avv

    Shehbaz Sharif takes oath as Pakistan's Prime Minister for second time (WATCH)

    Tennis Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Rafael Nadal in thrilling exhibition ahead of Indian wells masters osf

    Carlos Alcaraz triumphs over Rafael Nadal in thrilling exhibition match ahead of Indian wells masters

    Why do sun appears white at noon? rkn

    Why does sun appear white at noon?

    Recent Videos

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Indian Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Video Icon