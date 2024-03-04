Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    CCTV footage captures a suspect entering Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe before an explosion on March 1, 2024, injuring 10. The case was transferred to the NIA as authorities concluded it was caused by an IED. Victims receiving treatment at Brookefield Hospital.

    The Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe blast suspect's movements were captured by CCTV installed in the Rameshwaram Cafe. The suspect wears a white cap and is seen wearing a mask and holding a phone in his hands while he enters the cafe. Currently, the case has been transferred to the NIA by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. The explosion took place on March 1, 2024, at around 12.30 pm at the Kundalahalli Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru. The explosion, which injured 10 individuals, who are currently receiving treatment at the Brookefield hospital. The CCB police have collected the footage and the remains of the blast and concluded that it was exploded using an IED. 

    The latest update as of now is that the suspect climbed the BMTC bus allegedly to avoid cameras and also, reports state that he kept the timer inside his bag at the BMtC bus stand. The investigation continued as the police tower dumped the numerous call records and tried to trace the suspect's call, while he was entering the cafe. According to the CCTV footage, the suspect spent 9 minutes inside the cafe, where he ordered Idly and left soon, holding the mobile phone in his hand. However, the police sources say that the suspect might be using dummy phone to mislead the investigation. 

