Bollywood celebrities praise Yogi Government’s efforts after holy dip at Sangam

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Neena Gupta, and Sanjay Mishra visited the Mahakumbh, expressing awe at the spiritual atmosphere and seamless arrangements. They shared their deeply moving experiences of taking a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam and praised the event's organization.

The grandeur of Mahakumbh continues to attract people from all walks of life, with crores gathering at the sacred Triveni Sangam to take a holy dip. Among the devotees, Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao, Neena Gupta, and Sanjay Mishra visited the Mahakumbh on Friday to immerse themselves in the spiritual atmosphere. The actors expressed deep admiration for the grand event, calling it an unforgettable experience.

They praised the divine energy, the seamless arrangements, and the spiritual ambiance that make Mahakumbh a truly remarkable gathering of faith and devotion.

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao expressed his deep devotion and excitement about taking a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. Sharing his experience, he said, "I was eagerly looking forward to this moment. My wife Patralekhaa and I have immense faith in Maa Ganga. We were fortunate to take a dip in the last Mahakumbh as well. We are currently staying at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, and I believe anyone who gets the opportunity to bathe here is truly blessed by the divine."

Veteran actress Neena Gupta also shared her thoughts on the experience, saying, "I had been wanting to come here for years. Finally, today, I got the chance to take the sacred dip. The atmosphere here is beyond words—it's truly incredible. I have never seen such a massive gathering in my life. The way the government has successfully organized an event of this scale is truly commendable."

Renowned actor Sanjay Mishra described the grand atmosphere of Mahakumbh as extraordinary. "The crowd is immense, yet everything is so well-managed. The efforts put into organizing this grand event are truly praiseworthy. If I had the time, I would love to build a home right here!" he remarked.

Famous folk singer Malini Awasthi urged devotees to seek the blessings of saints in addition to taking the holy dip. She said, "The purpose of Mahakumbh is not just to bathe in the sacred waters but also to receive the wisdom and blessings of saints. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh has gained worldwide recognition. Missing this divine opportunity would be a great loss. That’s why millions are coming to immerse themselves in this spiritual experience."

Latest Videos