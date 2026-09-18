An elderly couple was shot dead and their 30-year-old son was critically injured after unidentified attackers opened fire at their home in Jharkhand’s Bokaro, police said. Naresh and Renu Sinha died on the spot, while Rohit Sinha suffered three bullet wounds. Police suspect previous animosity and are investigating possible family involvement.

An elderly couple was shot dead and their 30-year-old son was critically injured after unidentified assailants opened fire at their home in Bokaro district of Jharkhand. According to police officials, the deceased were identified as Naresh Sinha and his wife, Renu Sinha, both in their sixties. Their son, Rohit Sinha, is undergoing treatment at Bokaro General Hospital and remains in critical condition.

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Attack at DVC residential colony

The shooting took place around 7.30 pm on Thursday in Pashchim Palli of the DVC Residential Colony, under Chandrapura police station. According to police, the attackers knocked on the door of the family's quarters. When the door was opened, they allegedly fired several rounds at Naresh and Renu. The couple died at the spot.

The assailants then opened fire at Rohit, who suffered three gunshot wounds. Police said at least 12 rounds were fired during the attack.

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Thunder masked sound of gunfire

Chandrapura police station in-charge Vikram Kumar Badal said the area was experiencing loud thunder and lightning when the shooting happened. The noise reportedly masked the sound of the gunshots, allowing the attackers to escape before neighbours realised what had happened.

Police suspect that two or three people were involved in the attack.

Bermo Sub-divisional Police Officer Ravindra Kumar said the preliminary investigation pointed towards previous animosity. Police are also examining the possibility of involvement by relatives of the family.

Forensic teams deployed

Rohit underwent surgery after being taken to hospital, but his condition remains critical. The family originally hails from Bihar's Gaya district.

Forensic experts and a dog squad have been deployed at the crime scene. Police said the bodies would undergo post-mortem examination on Friday. A detailed investigation is underway to establish the motive and identify those responsible. Police teams are conducting raids at several locations to trace and arrest the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies)