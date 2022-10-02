Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Body of Assam officer, missing after boat tragedy, recovered after 72 hours

    While some passengers managed to swim to safety, others were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Border Security Force (BSF) teams which were pressed into search and rescue operations immediately.

    First Published Oct 2, 2022, 3:21 PM IST

    The body of the missing Circle Officer in Assam's Dhubri boat incident was recovered on Sunday, 72 hours after the tragic incident took place. Speaking to reporters, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip, Superintendent of Police of Dhubri district said that the recovered body has been identified as the missing Circle Officer Sanju Das.

    "The body was recovered by the search and rescue teams on Sunday morning," Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said.

    A mechanised country boat carrying as many as 29 passengers was capsized in Brahmaputra river after hitting a post of a bridge at Bhashanir in Assam's Dhubri district along Indo-Bangladesh border on September 29.

    According to district officials, the incident took place around 11am when a team from the Dhubri circle office were on a visit to inspect erosion near an under construction bridge.

    "There's a small channel near the Dhubri-Phulbari bridge. The team was crossing the channel on a wooden boat when the boat's hull hit something and capsized," said MP Anbamuthan, deputy commissioner, Dhubri had said.

    While some passengers managed to swim to safety, others were rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Border Security Force (BSF) teams which were pressed into search and rescue operations immediately.

    Following the incident, the search and rescue teams of SDRF, BSF, and Police with the help of locals rescued 28 persons, but the Circle Officer of Dhubri went missing.

