Boat capsizes off Mumbai coast near Gateway of India, 1 dead; rescue efforts continue (WATCH)

Videos of the incident shared on social media show rescue operations in progress. Responding swiftly, the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Police coordinated their efforts to assist in the search for survivors.

Boat capsizes off Mumbai coast near Gateway of India, 1 dead; rescue efforts continue AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 18, 2024, 6:07 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 18, 2024, 6:42 PM IST

A tragic ferry accident near Uran and Karanja claimed one life and prompted a massive rescue operation on Wednesday (December 18). The ferry, Neelkamal, was en route to Elephanta Island from Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India when it capsized.

Initial reports suggest around 60 passengers were onboard, though the exact figure remains unverified. So far, 21 passengers have been rescued, and efforts are underway to locate others.

Tamil Nadu: Car falls into sea at Chennai harbour, driver feared dead as coast guard officer escapes

Videos of the incident shared on social media show rescue operations in progress. Responding swiftly, the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Police coordinated their efforts to assist in the search for survivors. The operation includes 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and a Coast Guard vessel scouring the waters. To enhance the search-and-rescue (SAR) mission, four helicopters have also been deployed.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the accident, as the immediate focus remains on rescuing any remaining passengers.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'Congress spreading lies, twisted my words': Amit Shah amid massive Ambedkar row (WATCH) shk

'Congress spreading lies, twisted my words': Amit Shah amid massive Ambedkar row (WATCH)

Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at BJP office: AAP demands action on Amit Shah's Ambedkar comments AJR

Arvind Kejriwal's sit-in protest at BJP office: AAP demands action on Amit Shah's Ambedkar comments

Telugu Youtuber Pratap Behara arrested for sexually harassing co-actor, sent to 14-day judicial custody vkp

Telugu Youtuber Pratap Behara arrested for sexually harassing co-actor, sent to 14-day judicial custody

Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery dmn

Kerala: SFIO informs Delhi HC about probe against CMRL for possible links to terror funding, bribery

Balanced diets, breed management can cut emissions in India's dairy sector: Report shk

Balanced diets, breed management can cut emissions in India's dairy sector: Report

Recent Stories

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Viking Therapeutics Stock Slides After Merck Strikes GLP-1 Deal With Chinese Biopharma, Retail Unperturbed

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Eos Energy Stock Soars After Securing 400 MWh Standalone Storage Order: Retail Sentiment Hits 6-Month Highs

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Apple Supplier Jabil Soars On Q1 Earnings Beat Fueled By Data Center Demand: Retail Gets Bullish

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Palantir Stock Resumes Rally Following 2-Session Retreat Amid Deal Momentum: Retail Optimism Tempers

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Nikola Secures New HYLA Station In West Sacramento: Retail Bearishness Eases A Bit

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon