Boat capsizes off Mumbai coast near Gateway of India, 1 dead; rescue efforts continue (WATCH)

A tragic ferry accident near Uran and Karanja claimed one life and prompted a massive rescue operation on Wednesday (December 18). The ferry, Neelkamal, was en route to Elephanta Island from Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India when it capsized.

Initial reports suggest around 60 passengers were onboard, though the exact figure remains unverified. So far, 21 passengers have been rescued, and efforts are underway to locate others.

Videos of the incident shared on social media show rescue operations in progress. Responding swiftly, the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Police coordinated their efforts to assist in the search for survivors. The operation includes 11 Navy boats, three Marine Police boats, and a Coast Guard vessel scouring the waters. To enhance the search-and-rescue (SAR) mission, four helicopters have also been deployed.

Authorities have not yet determined the cause of the accident, as the immediate focus remains on rescuing any remaining passengers.

