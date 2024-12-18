Tamil Nadu: Car falls into sea at Chennai harbour, driver feared dead as coast guard officer escapes

A 33-year-old driver, Mohammed Shahi, fell into Chennai Harbour's 85-foot deep water after the vehicle lost control, while Coast Guard Officer Jogendra Kanda escaped with injuries.

Chennai: Tragedy struck at Chennai Harbour on Tuesday night when a 33-year-old temporary driver, Mohammed Shahi, fell into the 85-foot deep water while reversing a vehicle. Shahi, a resident of Kodungaiyur, Chennai, was driving Coast Guard Officer Jogendra Kanda in a Tavera vehicle from the port to Jawahar Dock-5 when the vehicle suddenly lost control and plunged into the sea.

Officer Kanda managed to escape by breaking the windshield and swimming to safety, but later fainted. Unfortunately, Shahi was trapped in the vehicle as it sank to the bottom of the harbour. A massive rescue operation was launched, involving over 30 Coast Guard personnel, 20 firefighters, scuba divers, and port police. The car was recovered but the missing driver is yet to be found.

The search operation continued for over two hours, but darkness and the presence of rocks under the sea hindered the recovery efforts. Officer Kanda was taken to the Army Hospital in St Thomas Mount for medical attention, while the rescue operation resumed on Wednesday morning.

