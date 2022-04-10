BMW for loyalty, commitment: Indian IT firm rewards employees with Rs 1 crore car

Kissflow kept the handing over ceremony a secret. According to ANI, a few recipients of BMW vehicles were told mere hours before they were given the keys. The CEO Suresh Sambandam stated that the five workers have been with him from the company's beginning and have been with him throughout the journey.

Kissflow Inc, an Indian software-as-a-service startup, gave each of its five workers a BMW automobile valued Rs 1 crore. To honour their devotion and commitment, the IT business presented the senior management executives with sleek new luxury automobiles.

Kissflow kept the handing over ceremony a secret. According to ANI, a few recipients of BMW vehicles were told mere hours before they were given the keys. The CEO Suresh Sambandam stated that the five workers have been with him from the company's beginning and have been with him throughout the journey.

The five BMW 530ds arrived one by one. To the surprise of the assembled personnel, the luxury automobiles were lined up parallelly with the individual families of the five members.

"These automobiles are for these five people who were with me while I dug 100 feet for gold (establishing Kissflow while others left the organisation in the middle)," Sambandam explained.

Some of the receivers of the automobiles, according to Sambandam, were from low-income families. He also mentioned that the chosen employees had to overcome a number of obstacles before joining Kissflow.

Kissflow, like the rest of the world, experienced difficulties during the Covid-19 epidemic. Investors even questioned if the company would succeed at the time. Sambandam also reacted to a question about what the other staff will get, saying that the present situation would motivate them. "We want to inspire them" (to perform much better). "We take considerably better care of our staff," he was reported as adding.

