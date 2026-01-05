Congress leader Amin Patel criticises the privatisation of BEST buses in Mumbai, vowing to make it a key issue in the upcoming BMC elections. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance unveiled its joint manifesto for the civic polls.

Congress slams BEST bus privatisation, vows action in BMC polls

Congress leader Amin Patel criticised the increasing privatisation of bus services in Mumbai, claiming that only 600 BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) buses are currently operational while private buses dominate the city. The Congress leader said that the issue would be a key focus of the Congress manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Patel described BEST buses as the "lifeline" of Mumbai after the local train network and accused municipal authorities of "selling them out." He highlighted several administrative changes in the system, saying, "Regarding the work of removing our brothers and sisters who worked within the BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) and replacing them with contract workers, and the work of looting people by installing smart meters."

He added that the Congress manifesto outlines nine key points that will be implemented if the party comes to power in the corporation. "We have included nine points in this manifesto of the Congress party that we will implement after coming into power in the corporation. These points will ensure that the people of Mumbai receive BEST services at affordable prices... Only 600 BEST buses are currently running; all the rest are private buses. We will stop this practice of shutting down depots and turning them into malls and buildings", he said.

Thackeray brothers unveil joint manifesto for BMC elections

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Sunday unveiled their joint manifesto, 'Vachan Nama', for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections. The manifesto's cover prominently featured a photograph of the Thackeray brothers alongside Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)-MNS alliance pledged to provide affordable housing and strengthen infrastructure across healthcare, public transport, and education sectors. Under the manifesto, women employed as domestic workers and Koli women are to receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 under the proposed 'Swabhiman Nidhi' scheme. The alliance has also said that if it comes to power, it will cut the minimum fare to Rs 5 from Rs 10 and add more buses and routes. They also promised to scrap property tax on homes up to 700 sq ft and change parking rules so that each flat in redeveloped buildings gets one parking space.

The manifesto was announced at a joint press conference at Shiv Sena Bhawan, marking Raj Thackeray's return to the place after 20 years. Raj Thackeray left the Shiv Sena in 2005 due to differences with his cousin, Uddhav Thackeray, over the party's future. Balasaheb Thackeray handed the responsibility of the party to his son.