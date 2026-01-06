Congress's Prithviraj Chavan accused Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar of misusing his post in the BMC polls, alleging nepotism in ticket distribution in Colaba and threats to other aspirants. He has demanded the annulment of the election in three wards.

Congress Alleges Misuse of Power in BMC Polls

Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Monday accused Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and BJP MLA from Colaba, Rahul Narwekar, of misusing his position during the ongoing Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election process. Chavan alleged that BJP tickets were distributed to Narwekar's close associates across the three wards that fall under the Colaba assembly constituency. He further claimed that other aspirants were threatened to prevent them from filing nominations and demanded that the elections in all three wards be annulled to preserve the integrity of the democratic process.

"Colaba assembly constituency comprises three wards, which the BJP's Assembly Speaker represents. Now, the BJP has given tickets to the Speaker's close relatives in these three wards. But what happened after that? Those who wanted to file their nominations were threatened. I demand that the entire election in all three wards under the Colaba assembly constituency be cancelled. Otherwise, democracy will have no meaning," Chavan told ANI on Monday.

Mahayuti Alliance Confident of Win

Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the upcoming BMC elections will be "life-changing" for Mumbai and its people. Addressing a gathering at the NSCI Dome in Worli, Fadnavis criticised the opposition and asserted that the Mahayuti alliance will "teach a lesson" to those prioritising self-interest over public welfare. "We launched our BMC election campaign by breaking a coconut. This election will be a life-changing one for the people of Mumbai and for Mumbai itself. We have to teach a lesson to those who only care about their self-interest," he said.

Furthermore, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed confidence that the Mahayuti will secure a decisive victory in the upcoming BMC polls. Describing the rally as a "victorious gathering", Shinde said the party workers present at the event would ensure victory in the upcoming elections. Shinde said that more than 68 candidates from the Mahayuti had already been elected unopposed, calling it an unprecedented development in Maharashtra's political history. "2025 was just the trailer, the main picture is yet to come," he said, asserting that the alliance's approach of "no excuse, on-the-spot decision" had earned public trust.

Election Schedule

Polling for 29 municipal corporation elections across the state, including Mumbai, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, will be held on January 15, with vote counting scheduled for January 16. (ANI)