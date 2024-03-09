Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Blow to Congress as former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, ex-MP Rajukhedi join BJP

    Former Union minister Suresh Pachouri on Saturday joined BJP in Bhopal. Along with Pachouri, ex-MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and several others, including the party's former MLAs, also joined the saffron unit.

    Blow to Congress as former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, ex-MP Rajukhedi join BJP gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 9, 2024, 11:42 AM IST

    In a jolt to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, senior leader and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, ex-MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi and several others, including the party’s former MLAs, joined the BJP on Saturday.

    At the state headquarters of the party in the morning, Pachouri, Rajukhedi, and other leaders joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP president V D Sharma, and former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

    Former MLAs Sanjay Shukla, Arjun Paliya, Vishal Patel were among the leaders of the grand old party who also joined the ruling outfit.

    After Congress leader Suresh Pachouri joined the BJP on Saturday, former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "Rahul Gandhi will breathe only after finishing the Congress completely as suggested by Mahatma Gandhi. All good leaders of the Congress are tired of the party’s leadership which is directionless…Congress is on the verge of extinction.”

    Pachouri, a close associate of the Gandhi family, was a four-term member of the grand old party's Rajya Sabha and the Union minister of state for defence (supply and production). He has previously served in the Congress in a number of significant capacities, most notably as president of the Madhya Pradesh unit. In addition, he served as the Youth Congress's state unit president.

    Rajukhedi, a prominent tribal leader, was elected as an MP from Dhar (Scheduled Tribes) Lok Sabha seat on the Congress ticket for three terms - 1998, 1999 and 2009. Before joining the Congress, he was elected as a BJP MLA in 1990.

    Last Updated Mar 9, 2024, 11:55 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-Kerala DGP Loknath Behara facilitated Padmaja's BJP entry, claims Congress anr

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-Kerala DGP Loknath Behara facilitated Padmaja's BJP entry, claims Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No dates have been announced...' ECI debunks fake WhatsApp message; Check post gcw

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'No dates have been announced...' ECI debunks fake WhatsApp message; Check post

    Centre declines Kerala's request for additional borrowing of Rs 19,370 crore anr

    Centre declines Kerala's request for additional borrowing of Rs 19,370 crore

    Bengaluru Rameshwaram Cafe reopens after blast amid tight security arrangements gcw

    Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe reopens after blast amid tight security arrangements

    Urge you to visit Kaziranga National Park PM Modi tells nation after safari

    'Urge you to visit Kaziranga National Park...' PM Modi tells nation after safari

    Recent Stories

    Ae Watan Mere Watan' Song Out: Sara Ali Khan starrer releases soul-stirring track; Read more ATG

    'Ae Watan Mere Watan' Song Out: Sara Ali Khan starrer releases soul-stirring track; Read more

    cricket James Anderson's journey to 700: Reliving five iconic Test performance osf

    James Anderson's journey to 700: Reliving five iconic Test performance

    On Women's Day Ram Charan cooks special dish for mother Surekha, wife Upasana Kamineni-VIDEO RBA

    On Women's Day Ram Charan cooks special dish for mother Surekha, wife Upasana Kamineni-VIDEO

    Crytocurrency update: Bitcoin's price zooms to over 70000 dollars

    Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin price zooms to over $70,000

    X rolls out Articles to allow users post long form content know all about it gcw

    X rolls out ‘Articles’ to allow users post long-form content; Know all about it

    Recent Videos

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Another Boeing 737 MAX incident: United Airlines plane skids off runway at Houston airport (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi takes playful swipe at environmental ironies at National Creators Award ceremony (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH) AJR

    'Chunao main bhi safai hone waala hai': PM Modi roasts Opposition at National Creators Award (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH) AJR

    BJP cheers disrupt Rahul Gandhi's yatra; Responds to 'Modi-Modi' chants in Madhya Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH) vkp

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon