TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee warns police officers against political influence while criticizing central agencies and local officials over corruption cases and the tragic Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede that killed 19 people.

Abhishek Banerjee Targets Agencies and State Administration

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 30 (ANI): Mamata faction Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and MP Abhishek Banerjee launched a fiery attack on central investigative agencies and the West Bengal police administration, warning officers against operating under political influence amidst ongoing probes into corruption cases and the tragic Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede that claimed 19 lives. Taking aim at West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and accusing law enforcement of bias, Banerjee asserted that no authority or official remains above accountability.

"We have been witnessing the strategic manoeuvres of the ED, the CBI, and the Kolkata Police for the last five months. Our stand has been clear since day one: the law must take its course for anyone engaged in corruption, but charity begins at home. Those who accuse the TMC of corruption were themselves caught taking bribes on camera. Furthermore, their family members are directly responsible for the tragic deaths of 19 people (Chorbagan Durga Puja pandal stampede)," he said.

Investigation into the Chorbagan Stampede

The tragedy occurred on October 17 during Durga Puja festivities at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durgotsav pandal in north Kolkata, leaving 19 dead. Banerjee accused the police of targeting minor players while failing to arrest top Puja committee office-bearers with political ties. A six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by retired High Court Justice Anindita Roy Saraswati is investigating negligence. While Banerjee alleged committee leadership involves relatives of political opponents, the SIT probe has arrested nine individuals so far, with investigations into overall event clearance ongoing.

Political Tensions and Legal Challenges

Highlighting ongoing constitutional and legal battles over state governance, Banerjee referred to the current administrative setup as a temporary arrangement. "In accordance with the Supreme Court’s directive, I call this an interim government. The MLAs, the Chief Minister, and the entire government are merely operating in an interim capacity... I warn all officers currently acting under the direction of Suvendu Adhikari: when this government changes, no one will be there to shield you. No one is above the law," he said.

Banerjee's political characterisation of the current administration amid pending constitutional petitions and electoral challenges before the Supreme Court. The court has not formally declared the West Bengal assembly or cabinet as an "interim government" in a legal capacity, making the phrasing a political claim. Tensions have flared between the TMC, the BJP, and law enforcement agencies following months of parallel investigations by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and Kolkata Police. Banerjee specifically named Suvendu Adhikari and urged the state leadership to follow "rajdharma" rather than using administrative machinery for partisan gains. (ANI)