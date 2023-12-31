Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Blast near Israel embassy: Delhi Police intensifies probe, transfers case to Special Cell

    Authorities have found an abusive letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the blast site, indicating a potential motive related to an organization called Sir Allah Resistance, with references to "Zionists," "Palestine," and "Gaza."

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 31, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    A day after the Delhi Police registered an FIR against "unknown" people and quizzed about half a dozen suspects in the blast that took place near the Israel Embassy a few days ago, the case was on Sunday transferred to the Special Cell, the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police, with the aim of unraveling the deeper conspiracy behind the incident. This development comes days after the blast occurred in the vicinity of the Israeli embassy, prompting heightened security measures and a concerted effort to ascertain the motive and culprits behind the explosion.

    The blast, which took place on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road near Prithviraj Road, occurred in an area without CCTV coverage, complicating the investigative process. The explosion, located between the boundary walls of a residence and the Central Hindi Training Institute, triggered the initiation of an FIR at Tughlak Road Police Station under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act and the Indian Penal Code.

    Delhi Police officials, in their pursuit of unraveling the mystery, have questioned approximately half a dozen suspects in connection with the blast. The decision to involve the Special Cell underscores the seriousness of the incident, with a focus on delving into any potential terror-related elements. Authorities have found an abusive letter addressed to the Israeli ambassador near the blast site, indicating a potential motive related to an organization called Sir Allah Resistance, with references to "Zionists," "Palestine," and "Gaza."

    Crucial evidence pointing to a conspiracy to threaten the Israeli envoy has prompted the registration of the FIR. CCTV footage from the vicinity has been scrutinized, leading investigators to identify a suspect who arrived at the blast site in an autorickshaw from Jamia Nagar. Ten autorickshaw drivers, including the one who transported the suspect, have been questioned to gather additional information.

    While a broken dial of a watch and steel bearings were recovered from the blast site, it remains uncertain if they were used in the explosion. The National Security Guard's laboratory is analyzing samples collected from the site to determine the components involved. Statements from witnesses who heard the blast and observed a vehicle breaking down near the site are being recorded to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the incident.

    Last Updated Dec 31, 2023, 4:35 PM IST
