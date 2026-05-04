Dharmendra Pradhan celebrates BJP's strong lead in West Bengal, saying people rejected Mamata Banerjee's governance. Trends show BJP crossing the halfway mark, set to become the single-largest party, with AITC trailing significantly.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan celebrated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strong lead in the ongoing West Bengal Assembly elections, attributing the victory to the people's rejection of Mamata Banerjee's governance and policies. Speaking to ANI, Pradhan said, "Atrocities were committed against women, and insensitive remarks were made. The people voted against that. Mamata Banerjee ignored the interests of tribals, neglected farmers, and betrayed the youth with no jobs. From the hills to Ganga Sagar, across Bengal, her policies were rejected. The people showed her the door and placed their trust in the BJP."

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BJP Poised for Landmark West Bengal Victory

As trends continue to indicate a significant shift in West Bengal's political landscape, the BJP is set to become the single-largest party, crossing the crucial halfway mark of 148 seats. This victory marks a political transformation in the state and solidifies the BJP's foothold, increasing the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) presence to 21 states across India.

West Bengal Election Results

According to the latest updates, the BJP has secured 11 seats and is leading in 187 constituencies. The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has won 2 seats and is leading in 87 constituencies, bringing its total to 89 seats. The Indian National Congress (INC), Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M), and All India Secular Front (AISF) have not won any seats but are leading in a few constituencies.

West Bengal has seen a historic voter turnout, with Phase II achieving 91.66% and a combined voter participation of 92.47% across both phases. This unprecedented turnout reflects the public's engagement with the elections and their trust in the BJP's promises of development and strong governance.

Continued Dominance in Assam

Meanwhile, in Assam, the BJP's continued dominance has been evident as it secured 23 seats, leading in 59 constituencies out of 82 contested. The Bodoland Peoples Front (BOPF) secured 4 seats and is leading in 6 constituencies, while All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) secured 1 seat, with 1 constituency leading, totalling 2 seats. Meanwhile, Asom Gana Parishad won 2 seats and is leading in 7 constituencies.

Victory in Puducherry

Additionally, the BJP achieved victory in Puducherry, securing a second consecutive term in the Union Territory, further consolidating its presence across India.