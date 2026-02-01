BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed LoP Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha speech, accusing him of 'venomous lies' and conduct 'unbecoming' of Parliament. Trivedi and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi criticised Gandhi for making unverified allegations.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi over his speech in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the Union Budget, accusing him of making unverified allegations and engaging in conduct "unbecoming" of Parliament.

BJP Slams 'Roadside' Behaviour

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi alleged that Rahul Gandhi "believes in spreading venomous lies and then leaving abroad," and criticised his conduct during parliamentary proceedings as "lethargic", further stating that Congress members' behaviour in the House was something seen on "the roadside". "Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, seems to believe in spreading venomous lies and then leaving abroad. His behaviour during parliamentary proceedings has been lethargic. The behaviour of the Congress party in the House has been no better than what one might witness on the roadside. Such conduct is unbecoming in a parliamentary setting," Trivedi said.

He also pointed to the recent controversy during the President's Motion of Thanks, when Congress women MPs protested near the PM's seat in Lok Sabha. Later, Om Birla urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to come to the House to prevent any unpleasant incident after receiving information that some Congress MPs could come to the PM's seat and "resort to an unprecedented incident". Dwivedi alleged that women members were "used as a shield" while others moved towards the treasury benches holding banners, drawing parallels to the large-scale Shaheen Bagh protests in 2020 against the Citizenship Amendment Act. "We saw how women were used as a shield as people moved towards the treasury bench, holding banners, recalls the memories of Shaheen Bagh", he said.

Joshi Questions Authenticity of Allegations

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi also criticised the Congress leader's remarks during the Budget debate. He said that any allegation made in Parliament must be supported by proper documentation and authentication. "If an allegation is made, it has to be authenticated with related documents...He has no understanding of either the rules or the meaning of authentication. This is why he keeps saying anything," Joshi said.

Joshi further alleged that Rahul Gandhi did not focus on the Union Budget in his speech and instead raised unrelated political issues. "They (Congress) have no knowledge of the history. He did not speak about the Budget," the minister stated.

Taking objection to comments made about the Chair during the proceedings, Joshi said that once a member presides over the House, they are expected to act impartially and are not affiliated with any party. "When a member is in the Chair, they do not belong to any party. By insulting the person in the Chair by saying he was previously in his party, he belittles the LoP's position. Just for political gains, he spoke on everything except the budget." Joshi added.

No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker

These remarks follow Congress's submission of a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday. The discussion on the motion to remove the Speaker is likely to take place on March 9, the first day of the second part of the Budget Session, according to sources at the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Shortcomings in Motion Notice

Shortcomings have been found in the notice for the no-confidence motion submitted by Opposition MPs, seeking the removal of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said on Wednesday. The notice reportedly mentioned the events of February 2025 four times, which, under the rules, could have led to rejection. However, the Speaker has directed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to have the deficiencies in the notice rectified and proceed with further action, sources said.

The notice of the no-confidence motion comes amid the Opposition alleging that Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address. Gandhi cited General MM Naravane's unpublished memoir, 'Four Stars of Destiny,' in discussing the 2020 standoff with China. The Speaker passed a ruling, asking Gandhi not to cite unpublished literature.

Rahul Gandhi's Attack on Government

LS LoP Rahul Gandhi addressed the Lok Sabha today, accusing the government of compromising national interests and asking whether it was "not ashamed of selling India," alleging that it had effectively "sold Bharat Mata." "You yourself admit that we are facing a global storm -- that the era of one superpower is over, that geopolitical conflicts are intensifying, and that energy and finance are being weaponised. Yet, despite acknowledging this reality, you have allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact us. When America says we cannot buy oil from a particular country, it effectively means our energy security is being dictated externally -- that energy itself is being weaponised against us. Are you not ashamed of this? I am saying you have compromised India's interests. Have you no shame in what you are doing? It is as though you have sold 'Bharat Mata'," said Rahul Gandhi.

In another attack on PM Modi, Gandhi added that he did not believe the Prime Minister would "sell India" under normal circumstances, but claimed that external pressure was being exerted on him. He alleged that there was visible fear in the Prime Minister's eyes and referred to "Epstein files" being locked up, suggesting undisclosed pressures at play. (ANI)