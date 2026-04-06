BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon addressed a booth-level meeting in Himachal Pradesh, stressing that a strong booth structure is the backbone of the party and key to electoral success, urging workers to strengthen booths for a decisive Congress defeat.

On the occasion of the party's Foundation Day, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) co-incharge Sanjay Tandon on Monday participated in a booth-level meeting at Booth No. 48 in Chambi, under the Nachan assembly constituency in Himachal Pradesh.

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Booth Empowerment Key to Electoral Success

Addressing party workers here, Tandon emphasised that a strong booth structure forms the backbone of the BJP and that booth empowerment is the key to electoral success. He stated that the BJP is the only political party with a well-organised structure down to the booth level. Calling upon party workers to strengthen each booth, he urged them to ensure that the Congress faces a decisive defeat in the upcoming elections. "When the booth is strong, the organisation becomes strong; and when the organisation is strong, the BJP government at both the state and national levels becomes even more effective," he said.

Tandon Slams Congress Government

Taking a sharp dig at the Congress Government, Tandon alleged that the current state government has completely lost the trust of the people due to its anti-people policies. He said that inflation, unemployment, and corruption are at their peak, while the government remains insensitive to public concerns.

"In such times, the responsibility of BJP workers increases manifold. They must reach out to every household, expose the failures of the government, and communicate the policies and achievements of the BJP to the people," he added.

Call for Increased Booth-Level Activity

Tandon laid special emphasis on increasing booth-level activity, enrolling new voters, and ensuring continuity in organisational efforts. He urged every worker to work with the resolve of "Mera Booth, Sabse Majboot."

At the conclusion of the program, all party workers reaffirmed their commitment to the party's principles and pledged to further strengthen the organisation. A large number of local workers and office-bearers were present, displaying enthusiasm and high spirits throughout the event.