BJP National President Nitin Nabin chaired a meeting to review poll preparedness for 5 states, instructing all leaders to visit their constituencies and focus on making every booth the strongest for the forthcoming assembly elections.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday instructed all party leaders to visit their respective constituencies and 'make their booth the strongest' ahead of the forthcoming election in all five states, a source said.

BJP's Booth-Level Strategy

Sources told ANI that the framework for the BJP's upcoming programmes was discussed during the meeting and preparations for the assembly elections in five states were reviewed.

They said that BJP leaders from other states will be given booth-level responsibilities in all five poll-bound states -- West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry.

"All BJP leaders from all states have been instructed to manage the election campaign in these five states. All MPs have been instructed to visit booths in their respective constituencies and 'make your booth the strongest'. All BJP leaders have been instructed to work at the booth level," sources told.

Arun Singh Details Meeting Outcomes

Nabin convened his first high-level meeting with party leaders from across the country at the party's national headquarters, a day after being felicitated following his election.

Addressing the media persons after the meeting, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said that all national office bearers greeted and welcomed Nitin Nabin in the national office bearers' meeting.

"In today's national office bearers meeting, all the national office bearers greeted and welcomed National President Nitin Nabin," Arun Singh said.

He said that reports were received from all state units and preparations for the upcoming elections in poll-bound states were reviewed.

Election Preparedness and Confidence

"Reports were received from all the state units, and the preparations for the upcoming elections in the poll-bound states were reviewed. Based on the reports given by the presidents and in-charges, it is clear that the party will form the government in West Bengal. We will also form the government in Tamil Nadu and perform well in Kerala and other states," Arun Singh said.

He added that a report was also presented regarding the party's performance in local body elections.

"A report was also given regarding the victory in the local body elections in Maharashtra," he said.

Focus on Organisation and Party Campaigns

Arun Singh said that all office bearers received guidance from the new national president, with a key focus on strengthening the booth-level organisation.

"All the office bearers received guidance from the National President Nitin Nabin. The focus is on strengthening the booth-level organisation," he said.

He further said that other political issues were discussed, including the party's ongoing campaigns.

"Regarding our ongoing campaigns, such as the Developed India campaign and addressing the misconceptions being spread by the Congress party regarding Gram, BJP party workers will travel across the country to counter these narratives," Arun Singh said.

He also said that a report on the "Mann Ki Baat" programme was presented during the meeting, and in one of the sessions, leaders also received guidance from JP Nadda.

Key Leaders in Attendance

The meeting was attended by state BJP presidents, organisation secretaries, state in-charges and co-in-charges from all states, along with national presidents and office bearers of all wings of the party. Senior BJP leaders, including Vinod Tawde, Bihar BJP State President Sanjay Sarawagi, Dilip Jaiswal, Naresh Bansal, National President of the OBC Morcha Dr K. Laxman, and several other leaders, were present. (ANI)