Tripura CM Manik Saha said people join BJP for its 'country first' policy, unlike Tipra Motha and CPIM. Campaigning for TTAADC polls, he vowed to reduce Tipra Motha to zero and slammed CPIM for past corruption and TMC for violence.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday said that in terms of development, people now want to join the BJP, and the policy of the party is first the country, then the party and finally the individual. However, in parties like Tipra Motha and CPIM, the priority is first the individual or the party and then the country. "In this TTAADC election, Tipra Motha must be reduced to zero. There is no difference in policy between the Trinamool Congress and the Tipra Motha Party," he said.

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In view of the upcoming TTAADC elections, Saha said this while attending an election rally organised in support of Bharatiya Janata Party-nominated candidate Shailendra Nath at Dasda Bazar in the North district today. While addressing the meeting, Saha said that the Bharatiya Janata Party was established in 1980 with the help of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. At that time, there were only two MPs, and many people used to laugh at this. Today, the party's graph is gradually rising. "The BJP-led NDA government has been in power for three terms under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This time, the 2026 ADC elections are not just a small election--they are going to create history. For the first time, the Bharatiya Janata Party is going to contest 28 seats in the TTAADC. We are going to create history in the ADC. Our party first thinks about the country and the state, then the party, and finally itself," he said.

Saha Slams Opposition's Past Rule

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that for many years, only politics has been done regarding the ADC. "As a result, the communists used to start counting from 20 seats in the state assembly. The brand ambassadors of corruption, CPIM cadres, used to sleep on a bed of money earlier. Those who used to start counting from 20 seats in the assembly are now at zero. They had 20 confirmed earlier, but this time it will be different. Wherever I go, people want to join the Bharatiya Janata Party. We do not want corruption to take refuge anywhere, but the communists are used to it. They ruled for almost 35 years. In between, there was a five-year coalition government. People gave them many opportunities," he said.

Appeal for Local Candidate

He also appealed to the rally that the Bharatiya Janata Party-nominated candidate from the Dasda-Kanchanpur constituency, Shailendra Nath, should win the ADC election on the 12th with a huge margin. "Sending a decent person like him as a representative will make a difference. He often discusses with me the problems of the displaced Bengalis of Kanchanpur. Based on his inputs, I have spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi with the necessary documents. Given the assurance from the Union Home Minister, I hope there will be a permanent solution to this problem in the coming days," said Dr Saha.

Allegations of Political Violence

The Chief Minister further said that in West Bengal, TMC means Trinamool Congress, and in Tripura, TMP means Tipra Motha Party. "There is no difference between these two parties. Yesterday, one of our ministers and a candidate were attacked, and he suffered a head injury. Since the announcement of our contesting 28 seats in the ADC elections, incidents of physical attacks, including attacks on houses, have been reported in about 40 places. The situation is similar in West Bengal," he said.

The rally was attended by MLA Jadab Lal Nath, North District President Kajal Kumar Das, candidate Shailendra Nath, and various leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party. (ANI)