BJP's Nitin Nabin accused the DMK govt of being a corrupt "one-family government" and insulting Sanatan traditions. He promised to empower farmers and said the public is determined to "uproot" the current government in the upcoming elections.

BJP Leader Slams 'One-Family' DMK Rule

With less than two weeks to go for the Tamil Nadu elections ,BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Monday claimed that the public here is determined to "uproot the one-family government" and accused the DMK President and Chief Minister MK Stalin and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin of "insulting" Sanatan traditions. Assembly elections are being held in single phase in Tamil Nadu on April 23 with counting of voting to take place on May 4.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"...The public here wants to uproot the one-family government running here. If there is any state government which is number one in corruption, it is the Tamil Nadu DMK govt...We assure the farmers of Tamil Nadu that once our NDA government is formed in the state, we will work to restore the respect of farmers and work to empower them...The whole country feels ashamed at the way the CM and his son insult Sanatan traditions. We will not tolerate the insult to our gods and goddesses..."

Nabin Holds Roadshow, Visits Meenakshi Temple

BJP's Nitin Nabin also held a road show in Gandarvakkottai in Tamil Nadu and offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.

Reflects on Spiritual Traditions

Speaking to the media, Nabin said that having darshan of Goddess Meenakshi brings "unique strength and energy," adding that India's spiritual traditions continue to inspire thoughts, ideals and actions while wishing prosperity for all citizens.

He said, "Having darshan of Goddess Meenakshi, and given its history's unique place in Indian history, certainly brings a unique strength and energy... The place of our Hindu deities is reflected in our thoughts, our ideals, and our actions. ""I wish that all the people of Tamil Nadu and the entire country may have good luck and prosperity in their homes. Indians are proud that our history has contained such things that inspire our spiritual resolve to move forward," he said.

Electoral Contest Heats Up

The main contest is the elections is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which may turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)