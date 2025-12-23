Newly appointed BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin held a grand roadshow in Patna on his first visit to Bihar. He was welcomed by senior leaders and has a packed schedule of meetings to discuss party strategy and the Sansad Khel Mahotsav.

Nabin's Grand Welcome in Patna

Newly appointed BJP National Working President Nitin Nabin on Tuesday held a roadshow in Patna, marking his first visit to Bihar with a show of strength after taking over the party's responsibility.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai, Bihar BJP President Sanjay Saraogi and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha joined Nitin Nabin as the party's state unit welcomed their leader with great enthusiasm.

BJP MP Nityanand Rai said, "The BJP is the world's largest party. It has been formed on the strength of its numerous leaders and workers. The BJP's national executive president Nitin Nabin has arrived on the sacred land of Pataliputra. The whole of Bihar is gathered here for him."

This marks his first visit to the state after being elected as the party's National Working President. Nabin is the youngest working president ever elected in the party, at 45 years old. He also serves as the Minister of Road Construction in the Bihar Cabinet.

Packed Schedule Marks First Visit

According to a statement from the party, a welcome and felicitation ceremony will be held in his honour at Miller High School, Veerchand Patel Marg, where he will address the gathering.

In the evening, he will call on Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan at 4:00 pm, and hold a crucial meeting with BJP MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and state party officials at the Atal Auditorium, Party Office at 7:30 pm.

Meeting on Sansad Khel Mahotsav

He will co-chair the first meeting of BJP MPs with party's National President JP Nadda. The meeting will be held on Tuesday at 9 pm through video conferencing.

According to a BJP source, the meeting will focus on finalising the strategy to successfully organise the Sansad Khel Mahotsav. "The focus of the meeting will be on finalising the strategy to ensure the successful organisation of the Sansad Khel Mahotsav. Detailed discussions will be held on coordination and preparations related to the event," a party source said.

During the meeting, BJP Working President Nitin Nabin will be formally introduced to the party's MPs.

A Strategic Generational Shift

The BJP appointed Nitin Nabin as the National Working President on December 14, marking a significant generational shift in the party's leadership.

According to BJP sources, his selection is closely linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

The BJP leadership aims to ensure that, by 2047, when India becomes a developed nation, the party has a mature, experienced leadership in place. With this objective, the party has begun grooming young leaders well in advance.

This move is seen as a strategic decision to strengthen the party's organisational structure and recognise talent from various states.

Nabin, a 45-year-old Bihar minister and five-term MLA, brings rich experience in governance and party organisation to the role.