BJP's Nitin Nabin accuses TMC chief Mamata Banerjee of facilitating illegal immigration from Bangladesh for vote-bank politics. He asserts the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls will remove such illegal voters from the lists.

BJP President Nitin Nabin launched a sharp attack on ruling Trinamool Congress Chief (TMC) and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and emphasised that the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls aims to remove illegal immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh, who are attempting to obtain citizenship through wrongful means. The BJP chief also slammed the previous governments for taking a soft stand on Pakistan and contrasted it with the BJP-led Central government's assertive stand.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

BJP Slams 'Soft Stand' on Pakistan

In an interview with ANI, Nitin Nabin said, "This is the same Mamata Banerjee and the same Congress that remained silent when our soldiers were beheaded and when the Pakistani flag was raised in Lal Chowk in Kashmir. The people of this country know how we respond today."

He further emphasised India's leadership's proactive response to Pakistan, citing examples like the Kargil War and surgical strikes "Whenever Pakistan had to be given a reply, it was our leadership that responded--be it during Kargil or after that, including surgical strikes. We do not need any certificate from them on nationalism," he said.

TMC Accused of Vote-Bank Politics

The BJP chief also targeted the TMC party and accused it of facilitating illegal immigration from Bangladesh for vote-bank politics. "Their idea of nationalism is to bring in people from Bangladesh and deprive the people of Bengal of their rights. Government schemes, food benefits, and welfare measures are being extended to them just for vote-bank politics--getting their names added to voter lists and issuing Aadhaar cards. Who is playing this game?" he said while targeting the TMC party.

'Action Will Be Taken Against Illegal Immigrants'

Responding to allegations of polarisation politics in the name of Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, Nabin said, "If you bring in illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, we will definitely raise the issue. Have we ever removed anyone's name arbitrarily? But if illegal immigrants from Bangladesh try to obtain citizenship through wrongful means, action will be taken. More such actions will follow in the coming time."

Nabin Nabin further said, "Mamata Banerjee should not worry. We will take care of the people of Bengal. She has only been concerned about Bangladeshis so far."

High-Stakes West Bengal Elections

The upcoming elections in West Bengal are expected to witness a high-voltage contest between the TMC and BJP, with multiple parties vying for influence in the state. Polling for the 294-member Assembly in West Bengal will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, while counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

In the last assembly election in the state, held in eight phases in 2021, the TMC recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats amid an intense contest with the BJP, which jumped to 77 seats. Congress and Left Front drew a blank in the last state polls. (ANI)