Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva hailed his party's victory in the MCD Mayoral polls, slamming AAP's past tenure. BJP's Pravesh Wahi was elected Mayor and Monika Pant Deputy Mayor. Swati Maliwal criticised AAP for not contesting.

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva on Wednesday expressed pride and elation over the victory of the BJP and its allies in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections, lambasting AAP over the defeat. Speaking with ANI, Sachdeva criticised AAP, calling the result "their fate." He affirmed that the BJP will ensure transparency, proper facilities, and action against corruption in MCD, as opposed to the perpetual "financial crisis" under AAP's tenure.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"They (AAP) knew what their fate would be. I am happy that all our allies have won...Whenever the BJP has formed a government in the Municipal Corporation, we have worked very transparently to strengthen the Municipal Corporation. During the Aam Aadmi Party's time, there was always a financial crisis; that is not the case now. Our goal is to ensure that the Municipal Corporation works transparently, people get facilities, and any complaints of corruption that come in need to be dealt with strictly," he said.

BJP Secures Mayor and Deputy Mayor Posts

His remarks come after BJP corporator Pravesh Wahi was elected as the Mayor of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). He is the BJP corporator from Rohini East, Ward No. 53 .Monika Pant, BJP corporator from Anand Vihar, was elected unopposed as the Deputy Mayor of Delhi. The MCD congratulated the two in a post on X. Both the Mayor and the Deputy Mayor belong to the BJP.

Raja Iqbal Singh of the BJP is the outgoing MCD Mayor. Earlier, Delhi Lieutenant Governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu appointed Singh as the presiding officer for the MCD poll concluded today.

Swati Maliwal Slams AAP for Not Contesting

Earlier in the day, Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, who has formally joined the BJP, criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not fielding a candidate in the MCD Mayoral elections, saying that they must retain their faith in democracy even when they know they will lose. Taking potshots at Arvind Kejriwal, she alleged that AAP's decision not to field a candidate raises questions about its commitment to democratic processes.

"Arvind Kejriwal has not fielded any candidate of his own. What kind of politics is this? They should have faith in democracy. They know they will lose the election, but they should still contest it," Maliwal told ANI.

She said that MCD plays a crucial role in the development of the national capital and stressed the need for coordination between civic and state authorities. "MCD is very crucial for Delhi's development. As long as the AAP government was in power in Delhi, it had left it in a terrible state. Now, MCD and the Delhi government need to work together," Maliwal said. (ANI)