BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will hold five campaign events in West Bengal, including roadshows and rallies, ahead of the Assembly elections. Meanwhile, PM Modi is set to visit Uttarakhand to inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and a power plant.

Manoj Tiwari's West Bengal Campaign

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari will attend five election campaign programs in West Bengal today ahead of the Assembly elections 2026. The BJP MP will hold a road show from Pincol More to Babughat, a roadshow and meeting from GulMohar to Nandibgan, a public meeting at Naihati, a rally and road show at Belgachia, and a campaign event at Howrah Uttar (GulMohar). The visit comes as high-stakes campaigning intensifies for the polling of the 294-member West Bengal Assembly, which will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting scheduled for May 4.

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Taking it to X, Manoj Tiwari wrote, "Today, I will participate in 5 campaign programs in West Bengal, including a public meeting and a road show." "Tomorrow morning in Delhi, Dehradun 709 BC, I will welcome all of you at the inauguration ceremony by the Prime Minister," he added on X.

PM Modi to Visit Uttarakhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Uttarakhand on Tuesday, marking his 27th visit to the state. During the visit, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway and also dedicate to the nation the country's first variable speed pumped storage plant of 1,000 MW capacity in Tehri.

Preparations Underway for PM's Visit

Earlier on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami carried out a detailed on-ground inspection from Jaswant Ground in Garhi Cantt to Maa Daat Kali Temple via road in view of the proposed visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Dehradun on April 14, to ensure the successful event of the program. (ANI)