BJP leader CR Kesavan slammed TN CM MK Stalin's criticism of the CBSE's three-language policy, accusing him of 'distorting facts' and practicing 'divisive federalism'. Stalin had called the curriculum a 'linguistic imposition' by the Centre.

BJP leader CR Kesavan on Sunday slammed Tamil Nadu MK Stalin over recent remarks on CBSE's three-language curriculum, calling it an attempt to "deliberately distort facts about the language policy." Speaking to ANI, Kesavan accused Stalin of depriving and denying Tamil Nadu youth and inflicting grave injustice upon them. "They are deliberately distorting facts about the language policy, MK Stalin is practising brazen, divisive federalism, weakening the unity of the country. He is depriving and denying the youth of Tamil Nadu and inflicting grave injustice upon them. He is also betraying Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's principles of social justice," he said.

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BJP Defends NEP, Accuses DMK of 'Manipulative Drama'

He stated that the Tamil Nadu people are well known about PM Narendra Modi's commitment to maintaining collaborative, cooperative federalism. Kesavan further noted that the National Education Policy of 2020 gives foremost importance to Tamil and to the mother tongues of every state. "The people of Tamil Nadu know well that Prime Minister Modi is committed to collaborative, cooperative federalism. The National Education Policy of 2020 gives foremost importance to Tamil and to the mother tongues of every state. It is widely seen in Tamil Nadu that when elections approach, and the DMK is on the back foot, as now, it resorts to manipulative drama," said Kesavan.

Stalin Criticises 'Linguistic Imposition'

Chief Minister Stalin on Saturday criticised the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) new curriculum framework, calling it a "calculated attempt at linguistic imposition" that prioritises Hindi over regional languages. CM Stalin said the policy undermines federalism, marginalises non-Hindi-speaking states and places an undue burden on students and teachers, urging the Union government to respect India's linguistic diversity and protect the rights of students across states.

Policy and Election Context

CBSE is set to introduce a phased three-language policy from the 2026-27 academic year, beginning with Class 6. The policy requires students to learn an additional language, with at least two of the three being Indian languages.

Tamil Nadu is scheduled to go to the polls for its 234-member Legislative Assembly in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes set to take place on May 4. (ANI)