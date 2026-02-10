SP MP Awadesh Prasad, citing his Faizabad win, says BJP's ideology won't work after Yogi Adityanath's 'Babri Masjid' remark. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav also slammed the UP CM, stating the BJP turns 'communal' when it fears losing power.

SP Leaders Slam Yogi Adityanath's Remarks

Samajwadi Party MP Awadesh Prasad on Tuesday said the Bharatiya Janata Party's "ideology will not work" after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "Babri Masjid" remark. Awadhesh Prasad backed his statement with his victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Faizabad constituency, of which Ayodhya is also a part. "Those who fired bullets are today building a temple. Their ideology won't work in this country. People of Ayodhya made Awadhesh Prasad victorious and gave a message that BJP's ideology and mindset won't work in this country anymore," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav, also hit out at Yogi Adityanath, stating that "BJP turns communal" when they fear losing power. Taking a jibe at Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav also urged the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to not use words like 'Qayamat' given his opposition to Urdu. "Ask him not to use Urdu words like 'Qayamat'. A CM who was against Urdu is now uttering words like 'Qayamat'. Use some other words. When CM is cornered, BJP weakens; they fear losing power, and they turn communal. The more the fear, the more communal they are," he said.

Babri Masjid Will Never Be Rebuilt: CM Yogi

This comes after Yogi Adityanath asserted that the Babri Masjid will never be rebuilt and warned those "who are dreaming of it" to abide by the law of the land. Addressing a gathering in Barabanki, CM Yogi said, "Those who are dreaming of the Babri structure, to them I would like to say Judgement Day (Qayamat ka din) will never come. Don't live for the Judgement Day. Learn to live by the rules in India. Abide by the law of the land. Otherwise, if someone breaks the rules, the path will lead them straight to hell. If someone is dreaming of going to heaven by breaking laws, their dream would never materialise."

'No Place for Ramdrohis'

Invoking the incident of former Uttar Pradesh CM Mulayam Singh Yadav's order to fire at karsevaks in Ayodhya in 1990, CM Yogi said, "There is no place for these 'Ramdrohis' now; there is no place for those who fire bullets at Ram bhakts."

Ayodhya Dispute Background

The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992, in Ayodhya by a large group of 'kar sevaks', and the metaphorical foundation stone of the Ram Mandir was laid. In November 2019, after decades of dispute, the Supreme Court ordered that the disputed land in Ayodhya be handed over to a government-run trust for the construction of the Ram Mandir. The Ayodhya Ram Mandir was inaugurated in January 2024. (ANI)