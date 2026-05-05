BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami defeated Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in Jorhat, stating he is devoted to the people. BJP leaders credited CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and PM Modi as the NDA secured a third term in Assam with a massive 82-seat win.

BJP leader Hitendra Nath Goswami who won from Jorhat Assembly constituency by defeating Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday reteirated his committment to the public welfare. He also clairified that he has no personal issues with the losing candidate Gaurav Gogoi. "I won the election, but that doesn't mean I have done something big. I am always devoted to the people...I have nothing against him (Gaurav Gogoi)," he told reporters here while playing down the electoral victory.

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Congress candidate Gaurav Gogoi on Monday lost the Jorhat Assembly constituency to BJP's Hitendra Nath Goswami in the state assembly election. Goswami defeated Gogoi with a margin of 23,182 votes.

BJP Leaders on Assam Victory

BJP candidate for Naharkatia assembly constituency, Tarang Gogoi claimed that the Gandhi family has no foothold in Assam. "Himanta Biswa Sarma is going to win. He has kept his promise to make Assam one of the five developed states, and so people have blessed him. People want development, and so they have voted for that. They want Sarma to become CM, Narendra Modi to remain Prime Minister, and India to advance. NDA is going to get over 100 seats this time. The Gandhi family has no impact on Assam. Everybody knows Rahul Gandhi is a pessimist," he told ANI.

BJP Candidate,Suruj Dehingia, who is contested from Mahmora seat told ANI, "I thank everyone who worked day and night tirelessly during the election campaign. Their hard work has paid off, and together we have achieved success."

BJP MP Pradan Baruah claimed that the opposition has failed as it lacked a solid foundation. "BJP workers' hard work, CM Sarma's relentless developmental work, and PM Modi's guidance, is the reason behind BJP's win. This year's election was very smooth due to the cooperation among NDA workers, and the technologies introduced within the BJP...Opposition had no solid ground, and that is the reason they flopped."

NDA Secures Third Term with Decisive Mandate

The BJP-led NDA is headed for its third successive win in Assam Assembly polls.This was the first assembly election in the state with Himanta Biswa Sarma as Chief Minister, and the party improved its performance compared to the 2021 polls.

BJP registered a massive 82 seats win in 126-seat Assembly. Congress were restricted to 19 seats. (ANI)