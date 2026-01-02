BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia called infiltrators a "major national security issue" and accused the TMC and Congress of avoiding a clear stance. He praised Home Minister Amit Shah's decisive steps and questioned the INDIA alliance's unity in Bengal.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Gaurav Bhatia on Friday termed infiltrators a "major national security" issue and said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken decisive steps under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Bhatia accused the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Congress of avoiding a clear position on the matter, saying they are "afraid even to state their position on this issue." "These infiltrators are a major national security issue, on which the Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken decisive steps under the leadership of the Prime Minister. Far from supporting this, the TMC and the Congress party are afraid even to state their position on this issue," he said while addressing a press conference.

Attack on Mamata Govt Over Infiltration

Bhatia's remarks came days after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a blistering attack on the Mamata Banerjee government during his visit to poll-bound West Bengal, saying that "fear and corruption" have become the identity of West Bengal for the last 14 years. He also questioned West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged infiltration of illegal immigrants in the state, accusing her government of refusing to provide land for border fencing.

Bhatia Questions INDIA Alliance Unity

Bhatia further targeted Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his remarks on the state's political scenario. "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said that in Bengal, the TMC doesn't just steal votes, it commits vote dacoity. If Mamata Banerjee is committing vote robbery, and we are saying there is jungle raj, then why was this INDIA alliance fighting the elections together? " he questioned.

Bengal will face assembly polls in the first half of next year.