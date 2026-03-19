BJP's Nishikant Dubey hit out at Mamata Banerjee over her criticism of voter roll revisions. He defended SIR exercise, accusing her of protecting infiltrators, and vowed that a BJP government would remove all Bangladeshi infiltrators from the state.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Thursday launched an attack against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her criticism of the alleged deletion of genuine voters in the SIR exercise in the state, and said that the BJP, after winning elections, will remove infiltrators from the state.

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Dubey Defends Voter Roll Revision

Speaking with ANI, the BJP MP defended the revision of electoral rolls and said that the names are only being deleted due to plausible reasons, citing a personal anecdote from SIR. He further questioned the CM, stating that the revision also took place smoothly in Bihar and asked her to provide the names of the people whose names got deleted. "My mother and father now live in Saar, near me, but they were not in the village, so their names were also cut off in the SIR... We have a problem. Should I say why my parents' names are not there in the village? The name will be in only one place in the voter list. If you live where you live, what problem do the citizens of this place have? Who are such citizens here? Elections have taken place in Bihar... Tell a citizen whose name got cut in SIR, but Bangladeshis have no papers because they have no papers...," he said.

BJP Vows to Uproot Infiltrators from West Bengal

He intensified his attack against Mamata Banerjee accused her of not cooperating with the Central government in the campaign against Bangladeshi infiltrators. He highlighted the contribution of the governments in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Tripura in removing infiltrators from the regions and said that the BJP will form a government in West Bengal and will uproot the Bangladeshi infiltrators. "...When the National Population Register (NPR) is made, when SIR is done properly, and when there are governments in our states, which are central to bringing infiltrators... We have a government in Assam. Himanta Biswa Sharma is continuously campaigning. We are also campaigning in Tripura, and Pradyut Burman is running the Tipra Movement, claiming that the population of tribals is decreasing... Even in Meghalaya and Mizoram, we are able to control the border to some extent by fencing it. It has had an impact because of Assam," he said.

"But what we are not seeing is West Bengal and Mamata Banerjee, who was with us when she was against the Bangladeshi infiltrators... Her entire speech was against the Bangladeshi infiltrators... But after 2011, her attitude has completely changed... When our government is formed in West Bengal, all these 8-10 crore Bangladeshis will be thrown out and uprooted...," he added.

Congress Blamed for Infiltrator Issue

Dubey then levelled allegations against the Indira Gandhi-led Congress government, which he said had allegedly made a secret deal inviting Bangladeshis into the country, and questioned the efforts made by the opposition party in removing the infiltrators. He affirmed that the BJP's "drive out the Bangladeshi infiltrators" and will form the government for the fourth time in 2029 with the public's trust. "Today's important topic is, what were you thinking when you made this agreement in 1972? Which plan had Congress given earlier to settle, infiltrate Bangladeshis and harass the citizens of the country?... Whether the answer comes or not, our job is to take all the things before the public... In a democracy, the public is the master... For the third time, our government has been formed under the leadership of the Prime Minister. It is for these reasons that the public has trusted the Prime Minister... When the next elections come again in 2029, the Prime Minister will lead this country for the fourth time, and in the time we get, we will drive out the Bangladeshi infiltrators...," he said.