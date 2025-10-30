Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann, visiting Gujarat, accused the BJP of atrocities against farmers. Kejriwal predicted BJP's ouster, stating their 'countdown has begun,' while Mann highlighted farmer neglect and offered AAP's support.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, on Thursday reached Gujarat and accused the BJP government of unleashing atrocities on farmers, including lathi charges, tear gas, and false cases, warning that the party's "countdown has begun." Speaking to the media, Kejriwal claimed that all farmers of Gujarat will unite and say "Bye-Bye" to the BJP.

BJP's Countdown Has Begun: Kejriwal

"Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and I have come to Gujarat today. In the past few months in Gujarat, farmers have been facing atrocities, lathi charge and tear gas shells. False cases are being slapped on them. Small and poor farmers are being jailed. Sections like 307 are being invoked against farmers. This is the land of Sardar Patel. He did satyagraha for farmers several times in his lifetime. We are going to join farmers in their agitation and tell them that we stand with them until our last breath," he said.

"The countdown of the BJP has begun. 37 years ago, Congress did the same thing. They too had subjected farmers to atrocities. Since then, Congress never returned to power here. Now, BJP's countdown has begun. The kind of atrocities they are unleashing on farmers, all farmers of Gujarat will unite and say "Tata Bye Bye" to the BJP," Kejriwal added.

AAP Will Stand Against Injustice: Mann

Bhagwant Mann echoed similar sentiments, alleging neglect of farmers and non-payment of compensation for crop losses in Punjab, asserting that AAP would stand with farmers wherever injustice occurs. "...AAP is a party which emerged out of a mass movement, it is a secular party. Farmers are being subjected to atrocities here. I come from an agri-oriented state. I know how farmers are being defamed. Farmers of Punjab are being defamed over stubble burning...But when paddy, wheat, mustard, pearl millet and corn are procured, nobody says anything," he said.

"Punjab faced a natural calamity recently and 5 lakh acres of land of the farmers were damaged. Houses and livestock were damaged. PM Modi announced Rs 1600 Crores as compensation. But we have not received even 1 paise so far, it has been 50 days since PM visited there. AAP will reach wherever there will be atrocities. We are here to support farmers of Gujarat. We will talk to them and raise their voice," the Punjab CM added. (ANI)