BJP VP Baijayant Jay Panda's SHIELD Bill, aimed at restricting social media for children under 13, failed to be introduced in the Lok Sabha for a second time due to the House's adjournment, sparking frustration over parliamentary disruptions.

Bill to Regulate Children's Social Media Access Stalled

BJP National Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda's second attempt to introduce India's first proposed law aimed at restricting social media access for children was unsuccessful on Friday, after the Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day.

Panda's Private Member's Bill, titled "The Safeguarding Healthy Environments for Little Digital Natives (SHIELD) Bill, 2025," had been listed for introduction in the Lok Sabha for the past three months and was scheduled to be taken up today. However, the adjournment of the House prevented its introduction once again. The proposed legislation seeks to restrict and regulate access to the internet and social media platforms for children under 13, addressing growing concerns about the impact of unregulated digital exposure on young minds. This is the second time the Bill has failed to be introduced.

Growing Demand for Online Child Protection

During the Winter Session, Panda was also unable to move the Bill because the day earmarked for Private Members' Bills was adjourned due to repeated disruptions in the House. Similar laws have already been enacted in countries such as Australia, and are currently under serious consideration in several other nations.

In India, too, there has been mounting pressure from activists, child rights groups, and parents' associations seeking stronger safeguards for minors online. These demands have intensified amid a rising number of documented cases highlighting the harmful and life-disrupting effects of excessive and unregulated social media and gaming exposure among children. The recent case of three minor girls in Ghaziabad who allegedly died by suicide has further brought the issue into focus, with allegations being made about the role of unregulated gaming and social media platforms in influencing vulnerable young users.

Panda Blames 'Mindless Disruptions' for Delay

Reacting to the developments, Baijayant Jay Panda expressed strong frustration over what he termed the opposition's "mindless disruptions" of Parliament, which, he said, had now extended even to blocking Private Members' Bills.

Calling the situation "bizarre," Panda noted that the government has no role in such Bills and that several opposition MPs have attempted to introduce Private Members' Bills on issues they wish to pursue. He underlined that repeated adjournments were denying Parliament the opportunity to debate critical social issues, including the urgent need to protect children in the digital age. (ANI)