The BJP has released its 2026 Assam election manifesto, promising a Uniform Civil Code (UCC), action against 'love jihad', and raising the Orunodoi scheme's monthly aid for women to Rs 3,000, as part of its 31-point 'Sankalp Patra'.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday released its manifesto for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, promising a Uniform Civil Code and increasing the monthly direct bank transfer under the Orunodoi scheme to Rs 3,000 for women.

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Key Promises in BJP Manifesto

Listing 31 promises, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the BJP aims to make Assam the "brightest state". Following the footsteps of Uttarakhand and Gujarat, and tapping into the BJP's core agenda, the Chief Minister promised a Uniform Civil Code and action against the alleged "love jihad". The UCC, he said, will exclude the areas under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution and will not be implemented on tribal communities.

CM Sarma said, "We want to make Assam the brightest state. We don't want to be a dependent state; we want to take part in nation building of the country. In the Sankalp Patra, we have made 31 promises. We will implement UCC in Assam, excluding Sixth Schedule, ST areas. We will take strong steps against Love Jihad. We will try to make flood-free Assam, and in the first two years, we will spend Rs 18,000 crore."

He also assured Rs 25,000, with an aim to make 40 lakh women under the Lakhpati Didi scheme. "We will provide 2 lakh jobs in the next five years. We want to make One District, One Medical College, One University, One Engineering College. We want to provide Rs 25,000 to each woman by aiming to make 40 lakh women of Assam as Lakhpati Didi. We will try to increase Rs 1250 to Rs 3000 under the Orunodoi scheme," he said.

Along with the CM, Union Ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Sarbananda Sonowal, and State BJP president Dilip Saikia were present at the ceremony.

Dilip Saikia said that the BJP aims to make a "secure Assam, a developed Assam." "The 2026 election is a very important election for the people of Assam. BJP is contesting this election with an aim to make a secure Assam. We are ready for this election. Our 'sankalp' (resolve) is to make a secure Assam, a developed Assam. We received 2.45 lakh suggestions from different parts of the state to prepare the Sankalp Patra," Saikia said.

Congress Releases 5 Guarantees

On Sunday, Congress released a set of five key guarantees for Assam, including cash transfers for women and justice for Zubeen Garg within 100 days. "Unconditional monthly cash transfer for every woman, Rs 1,250/month pension for senior citizens, Rs 25 lakh cashless health cover for every family, justice for Zubeen Garg within 100 days and land rights for 10 lakh indigenous people," an X post by Assam Congress read.

Election Dynamics

The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP is contesting the elections with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF). The NDA will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)